The DCHS tennis team was able to compete for the first time this spring, although weather conditions were not optimal for competition.

"Riding on the bus over the hi-line to get to Havre this Friday the scenery looked like we were driving through Antarctica. The north Havre winds felt like we were playing in Antarctica. Montana spring tennis is only for the strong and I was happy our team also played strong," Coach Dave Fuqua said. "As the day progressed, I wished the weather got as hot as our team did."

