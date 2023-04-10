The DCHS tennis team was able to compete for the first time this spring, although weather conditions were not optimal for competition.
"Riding on the bus over the hi-line to get to Havre this Friday the scenery looked like we were driving through Antarctica. The north Havre winds felt like we were playing in Antarctica. Montana spring tennis is only for the strong and I was happy our team also played strong," Coach Dave Fuqua said. "As the day progressed, I wished the weather got as hot as our team did."
As the girls' team was short about half the varsity girls Fuqua asked some brave first year players to make the trip.
"With very limited court experience with all the indoor practices we have had, I could not have been more proud of my first year players. They all improved as the day went on," Fuqua said.
Brianna Barnick and Olivia Toomey-Stoner got their first win in a nice doubles match and Olivia Johnson earned a varsity letter with a win in her very first high school match.
"Piper Knoll, a doubles player who likes playing singles as much as I like dancing, stepped up and played a singles match in lieu of our short numbers. She came out firing against a solid player and took the first three games. I told her that was the best three games I have ever seen her play. Her opponent settled in and they eventually played a tiebreaker for the match. Even after losing one match point, Piper never lost her cool and gritted out the win. I felt like dancing which makes me hope Piper will feel like more singles," Fuqua said.
The boys all played strong, especially coming off a five-hour bus ride, Fuqua said.
Carter Amsler and Dylan Jolliffe proved to be a formidable doubles team as their opponents had trouble figuring out Carter's new and improved left spin serve and Dylan put them away nicely at the net to go undefeated. Dominick Ryan played an “inspired” game to put away his singles matches. Colson Staiger also had a great showing with some strong serving. He ran into the dreaded pusher but maintained his cool and eventually put him away at the end for the win, according to the coach.
"The boys looked solid from the top down. There will be no easy wins for any Red Devil opponent this year," Fuqua said.
Following are the results from Havre (DCHS athletes listed first):
BOYS
DCHS vs. Havre: Dual #1
Singles
Jay Li lost to Carter Spangler 8-2; Tristen Jarvis lost to Callen Stoner 8-7 (7-3); Colson Staiger def. Mason Kinsella 8-3; Dominick Ryan def. Carter Chagnon 8-2
Doubles
Carter Amsler and Dylan Jolliffe def. Tre G. and Reid K. 8-4; Jake Wade and Joey Barnick lost to Max S. and Jackson H. 8-1; Kooper Kutzler and Konley Barthel lost to Conner M. and Gavin H. 8-1; Tucker Knoll and Branson Fornall lost to Daniel T. and Ronin O. 8-3
DCHS vs. Havre: Dual #2
Singles
Tristen Jarvis lost to Carter Spangler 8-0; Jay Li def. Callen Stoner 8-3; Dominick Ryan def. Mason Kinsella 8-1; Colson Staiger def. Carter Chagnon 8-5
Doubles
Jake Wade and Tucker Knoll lost to Tre G. and Reid K 8-3; Carter Amsler and Dylan Jolliffe def. Max S. and Jackson H 8-1; Kooper Kutzler and Branson Fornall lost to Conner M. and Gavin H. 8-2; Joey Barnick and Konley Barthel lost to Daniel T. and Ronin O. 8-0
GIRLS
DCHS vs. Havre: Dual #1
Singles
Milia Lucido lost to Rayna J 5-2; Sage Sportsman lost to Kate H. 8-6; Bri Barnick lost to Chloe B. 8-1; Bridget Litwiller lost to Amaya B. 8-3
Doubles
Piper Knoll and Keisha Ylarde lost to Courtney B. and Cat K. 8-0; Connley Conradsen and Olivia Toomey-Stoner lost to Emerald T. and Myll S. 8-0; Toomey-Stoner and Tessa Gallup lost to Heather H. and Alera C 8-3; Morgan Persons and Bridget Litwiller lost to Addison G. and Lindsey L. 8-0
Singles
Sportsman lost to Rayna J. 8-1; Piper Knoll def. Kate H. 8-7 (8-6); Conradsen lost to Chloe B. 8-0; Toomey-Stoner def. Amaya B. 8-6
Doubles
Bri Barnick and Bridget Litwiller lost to Courtney B. and Cat K. 8-0; Knoll and Ylarde def. Emerald T. and Mylee S. 8-6; Morgan Persons and Olivia Toomey-Stoner lost to Heather H. and Alera C. 8-3; Tessa Gallup and Connley Conradsen lost to Addison G. and Lindsey L. 8-2