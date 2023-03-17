Gordon Edward Schiff, age 79 of Glendive, Montana, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Glendive Medical Center in Glendive. A Life Tribute Service with military honors will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive with Celebrant Heidi Carney officiating. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Gordon Schiff was born on September 22, 1943 to Richard and Eleanore (Lefor) Schiff in Glendive, Montana. He was raised and educated in Glendive, graduating from Dawson County High School with the class of 1961. Following graduation, Gordon enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1962, and was honorably discharged in 1966. During this time, he was based out of Norfolk, Virginia, and would often cruise the Mediterranean.
Gordon married Lorraine Haas on February 27, 1965 at the St. Stephens Church south of Richardton, North Dakota. To this union two sons were born, Guy and Paul.
After being discharged from the Navy, Gordon returned to Glendive and attended Dawson Community College for a couple of years. He then moved to Havre and attended Montana State University – Northern. In 1973 he moved back to Glendive to start his career in the railroad. In the 80’s, in addition to the railroad, he acquired Novus Windshield Repair, repairing and replacing windshields throughout eastern MT and western ND. Gordon worked as an electrician with the railroad until his retirement in 2004.
When he was younger, Gordon enjoyed hot-rodding, motorcycle riding, hunting, fishing, boating, camping, and was very handy, skilled, and mechanical. He was also an avid bowler and golfer. Gordon took great pride in family vacations to National Parks, Disneyland, Disney World, and Washington DC. In addition, he also enjoyed traveling with his wife to places like Canada, Jamaica, Mexico, Hawaii, and the East Coast.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Ronald Schiff.
He is survived by his wife Lorraine of Glendive; sons Guy (Cecilia) Schiff of Hanford, CA, and Paul (Cindy Ware) Schiff of Rosamond, CA; grandchildren Trista, Nicholas, Brady, and Brennan Schiff; great grandchildren Logan Paulo and Lukah Johnson; sister Judy Schiff of Harrisville, UT; brother Greg (Isabelle) Schiff of Marietta, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews. Remembrances and condolences can be shared with the family at: www.silhafuneralhomes.com.