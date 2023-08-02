Dempster Jackson

Dempster Jackson will be Dawson Community College’s new Head Cross-Country and Track Coach. Jackson has spent the past four years leading the Phoenix College Cross-Country and Track programs.

“I am very excited to join the Buccaneer family,” according to Jackson. “I look forward to leading the growth and development of our student-athletes and the cross country and track programs.”

