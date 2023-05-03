Glendive Schools: May 6-13 May 3, 2023 May 3, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WHAT’S HAPPENINGSaturday, May 6State Music Festival in Billings8 a.m. – DCHS Tennis at Billings Mayfair in Billings9 a.m. – WMS Track Meet in Glendive10 a.m. – DCHS Track in SidneyMonday, May 8WMS-7th Grade Field Trip7 p.m. – GUSB Board Meeting7:30-8:30 p.m. – DCHS National Honor Society Induction CeremonyTuesday, May 9Band Awards ConcertDCHS Tennis at Hardin JV TBA3-4 p.m. – DCHS Softball vs Miles CityThursday, May 113/5 p.m. – DCHS Softball in LewistownWMS-6th Grade Field TripFriday, May 12DCHS Softball in Butte TBA2:30-3:30 p.m. – DCHS Twilight Track MeetWMS-MonDak Track Meet in SidneySchool for Non-Proficient StudentsSaturday, May 13DCHS Softball in Butte TBA9 a.m. – DCHS Tennis at Miles City Invitational in Miles CityMENU LunchMonday: Orange Chicken w/ Rice, Egg RollTuesday: Pulled Pork Sandwich w/ Cole SlawWednesday: PizzaThursday: QuesadillaLincoln: **FIELD DAY!! Bring a sack lunch**Friday: Sack Lunch for those in school onlyAll meals are served with vegetables, fruit and milk.All DCHS’ breakfasts will be Cook’s Choice the month of May.Lincoln BreakfastMonday: Pancake on a StickTuesday: Cereal, YogurtWednesday: Doughnut, Beef StickThursday: Egg Omelet, String CheeseJefferson BreakfastMonday: Cereal w/ ToastTuesday: French Toast w/ SausageWednesday: Fruit and Grain Bar w/ Cheese StickThursday: Pancake and SausageWMS BreakfastMonday: CerealTuesday: CerealWednesday: Biscuit and GravyThursday: Waffle and Sausage Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gastronomy Food Restaurant Industry Agriculture School Lunch Activities Wms Jefferson Washington Lincoln Dawson County High School Dchs Calendar Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Annette Dufner Merlin Patrick Kuntz Norma Marie Green More Obituaries