Kohbe Smith

Junior Kohbe Smith won the triple jump in Bowman, N.D. on Tuesday with a leap of 43'6".

 Submitted photo

Despite the cool and breezy weather, the Dawson County High School Track team had some great performances at the Bowman Invitational on Tuesday.

"This was a huge meet with 28 teams and even though the weather wasn't ideal in Bowman, we still had lots of athletes PR in a variety of events," Coach Tom Temple said.

