Despite the cool and breezy weather, the Dawson County High School Track team had some great performances at the Bowman Invitational on Tuesday.
"This was a huge meet with 28 teams and even though the weather wasn't ideal in Bowman, we still had lots of athletes PR in a variety of events," Coach Tom Temple said.
While there were many standout marks, the big performance of the day was by Kohbe Smith in the triple jump, winning that event with a leap of 43'6", in what Temple called "a big jump on a cold day."
All of the Red Devil girls' shot put and discus throwers had great days including a state qualifying throw by Codi Nagle in the shot put of 35'4". On the boys' side, Teagan Wahl and Logan Phipps continue to put up nice performances in the javelin and shot put. The girlss pole vaulters had four of the top six places in that event with Megan Frank winning the event again for the fourth time this season.
On the track the Red Devils boys 800 runners ran excellent times due to the great competition in those races, with Jaden Silha leading the way. The boys 4x100 also ran for second place, an impressive finish at a large meet.
The Red Devil track team is scheduled to compete in Sidney this weekend. The forecast again isn't ideal for spring sports, but the team continues to press on rain, sleet or sunshine.
"I have to commend my coaches and transportation director, Charles Phipps, on their diligence and flexibility, because we have been fortunate to have not missed a meet yet this year despite the terrible weather," Temple said.
Following are the Top 10 results for the Glendive track team (place, grade, name, mark. PR=personal record; SR=season record):
BOYS
100 Meters
15. 11 Taden Sokoloski 12.13a
46. 10 Caden Claussen 12.98a
55. 10 Daniel Steinbron 13.12aPR
60. 10 Keagen Smith 13.21aSR
67. 9 Drew White 13.45aPR
200 Meters
27. 10 Daniel Steinbron 26.49aPR
30. 10 Caden Claussen 26.62a
39. 10 Keagen Smith 27.27aSR
48. 9 Drew White 27.97aPR
800 Meters
7. 10 Jaden Silha 2:05.53a
11. 11 Anthony Ackerman 2:07.73aPR
28. 11 Aydin Jackson 2:20.04a
1600 Meters
18. 11 Aydin Jackson 5:15.76a
35. 9 Pierson Bell 5:48.84a
49. 9 Daimen Jackson 6:23.98a
4x100 Relay
2. 10 Keagen Smith; 11 Layton Buckley; 11 Taden Sokoloski; 11 Kohbe Smith 45.95a
19. 9 Drew White, 11 Parker Knoll, 10 Caden Claussen, 10 Daniel Steinbron 52.57a
4x200 Relay
13. 11 Parker Knoll, 10 Caden Claussen, 10 Daniel Steinbron, 9 Dante Hopper 1:44.71a
4x400 Relay
5. 11 Anthony Ackerman, 11 Aydin Jackson, 10 Jaden Silha, 10 Wyatt Robinson 3:50.30a
11. 9 Pierson Bell, 10 Connor Higbee, 9 Daimen Jackson, 9 Dante Hopper 4:13.78a
4x800 Relay
3. 11 Anthony Ackerman, 11 Aydin Jackson, 10 Jaden Silha, 10 Wyatt Robinson
9. 9 Pierson Bell, 10 Connor Higbee, 9 Daimen Jackson, 9 Dante Hopper 10:33.64a
Shot Put
3. 11 Riley Phipps 46' 1PR
11. 11 Teagan Wahl 40' 7PR
17. 10 Levi Eaton 37' 6PR
21. 11 Raiden Bialorucki 36' 11PR
23. 12 Michael Marley 36' 6
Discus
8. 11 Riley Phipps 119' 4PR
10. 10 Levi Eaton 117' 10
13. 11 Raiden Bialorucki 114' 11
38. 12 Michael Marley 88' 9
Javelin
2. 11 Teagan Wahl 152' 11
10. 12 Michael Marley 123' 4
19. 11 Raiden Bialorucki 104' 4
21. 10 Levi Eaton 102' 8
26. 10 Connor Higbee 96' 1
High Jump
4. 12 Michael Murphy 5' 8
6. 11 Layton Buckley 5' 8
Pole Vault
6. 11 Taden Sokoloski 10' 0
7. 10 Ryan Carney 9' 6
9. 12 Ryan Desaye 9' 0PR
Long Jump
4. 11 Kohbe Smith 21' 1
22. 10 Keagen Smith 17' 5PR
Triple Jump
1. 11 Kohbe Smith 43' 6PR
14. 11 Chase Crockett 36' 11.5
GIRLS
100 Meters
20. 12 Mataya Tipton 14.19aPR
26. 9 Emma Buckley 14.44aPR
28. 8 Bergen Maher 14.49a
200 Meters
7. 11 Jane Harrison 28.31aPR
11. 9 Emma Buckley 28.94aPR
800 Meters
42. 12 Abby Stinnett 3:05.16aSR
46. 11 Jenna Brown 3:11.00a
1600 Meters
18. 10 Jaylene Silha 6:27.00a
24. 12 Abby Stinnett 6:58.32aSR
28. 11 Jenna Brown 7:16.89aPR
300m Hurdles
6. 11 Jane Harrison 51.33aPR
4x100 Relay
6. 12 Megan Frank, 10 Maggie Schock, 11 Jane Harrison, 9 Emma Buckley 53.96a
Shot Put
1. 11 Codi Nagle 35' 4PR
6. 12 Emily Nentwig 32' 1PR
16. 10 Marina Schock 28' 4PR
49. 9 Starr Larsen 22' 11PR
69. 9 Baylee Holley 18' 7PR
Discus
15. 10 Marina Schock 86' 9SR
21. 12 Emily Nentwig 81' 2
49. 9 Baylee Holley 60' 5PR
52. 9 Starr Larsen 59' 4
Javelin
16. 9 Lily Hatfield 76' 8
31. 9 Madison Nottestad 62' 7
42. 9 Starr Larsen 53' 9
48. 9 Baylee Holley 45' 8PR
High Jump
8. 11 Codi Nagle 4' 10
10. 10 Sari Murphy 4' 8PR
10. 8 Bergen Maher 4' 8PR
16. 9 Kaitlin Brown 4' 6
23. 12 Mataya Tipton 4' 4
Pole Vault
1. 12 Megan Frank 10' 0
3. 11 Codi Nagle 8' 0
3. 10 Maggie Schock 8' 0
6. 9 Lily Hatfield 8' 0
11. 9 Madison Nottestad 6' 6
Long Jump
17. 9 Kaitlin Brown 14' 9.5PR
24. 11 Jane Harrison 14' 4PR
Triple Jump
7. 12 Mataya Tipton 32' 9PR
13. 10 Sari Murphy 31' 3
18. 8 Bergen Maher 30' 9