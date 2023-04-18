WMS students compete in Miles City track meet Apr 18, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Eighth grader Vesper Undem makes her way to the finish line in the 100 M. Sharon Moore photo Sixth grader Noah Lynn competes in the 100M at the Miles City track meet. Seventh grader Leyton Wade competes in the discus at the Miles City meet. Sharon Moore photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Washington Middle School track team competed in the Miles City track meet on Friday, April 7. The team is scheduled to compete in Watford City, N.D. this weekend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Washington Middle School Track Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries George Carl Mitchell Albert Haas Dorothy Mitchell More Obituaries