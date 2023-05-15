A new series from Montana Farmers Union will give people in agriculture an opportunity to learn about various issues and practices from experts.
The Lunch & Learn webinar sessions will be both informative and provide a forum for questions.
“Lunch and Learn is a great, new opportunity for farmers, ranchers, and others who are interested in agriculture to gather in community and learn together," MFU Member Services Director Rachel Prevost said.
Anyone who is involved or interested in agriculture is welcome to attend the free, interactive webinars, said Peyton Cole, who is organizing the sessions.
“The idea is to share resources and educate people,” Cole said.
The series kicks off at noon, Wednesday, May 17, with Kaleena Miller giving an informational session on soil health followed by discussion and Q&A time with participants.
Miller, who is the Agriculture and Natural Resource Extension Agent for Madison and Jefferson counties, will cover the importance of soil health, as well as activities that build soil health and monitoring practices.
Additional Lunch & Learn webinars are planned for: May 31, June 14, and June 27. All webinars begin at noon and will last roughly 50 minutes, with plenty of time for discussion and questions during each.
Lunch & Learn topics will be varied and appeal to a broad range of people, Cole said.
“I’m hoping that this can spark some curiosity in producers,” she added.