The Dawson Buccaneers wrapped up the regular season with a 78-61 win over the Miles Community College Pioneers on Sunday afternoon in Glendive. The Bucs head into the playoffs with a 23-7 record overall, 17-4 in conference, and will be the No. 2 seed in the Region Tournament. They finished the regular season with a perfect 12-0 record at home.

Dawson jumped out to an early 14-6 lead behind triples from Aidan Fishell, Chris Davidson and two from Charlie Kruer. Miles got back into the game to pull within one point at 28-27 on Denzel Kabasele’s only field goal of the game with 8:44 remaining. Then Dawson went on a 9-1 run before David Gorianski responded with a dunk for the Pioneers. Dawson scored the next seven points; five of them from Aleksis Nika. The Bucs finished the half strong to go into the break with a 54-35 lead. They shot 51% from the field and 53% from the three-point line in the opening half while holding Miles to 34% shooting.