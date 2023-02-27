The Dawson Buccaneers wrapped up the regular season with a 78-61 win over the Miles Community College Pioneers on Sunday afternoon in Glendive. The Bucs head into the playoffs with a 23-7 record overall, 17-4 in conference, and will be the No. 2 seed in the Region Tournament. They finished the regular season with a perfect 12-0 record at home.
Dawson jumped out to an early 14-6 lead behind triples from Aidan Fishell, Chris Davidson and two from Charlie Kruer. Miles got back into the game to pull within one point at 28-27 on Denzel Kabasele’s only field goal of the game with 8:44 remaining. Then Dawson went on a 9-1 run before David Gorianski responded with a dunk for the Pioneers. Dawson scored the next seven points; five of them from Aleksis Nika. The Bucs finished the half strong to go into the break with a 54-35 lead. They shot 51% from the field and 53% from the three-point line in the opening half while holding Miles to 34% shooting.
Both offenses slowed down in the second half. The Bucs boosted the lead to as many as 23 points, but the Pioneers eventually cut it to only 12 at 64-52. That was the closest the game ever got as Dawson cruised to another double digit win. Dawson had the rebounding advantage, turnover advantage and shooting advantage in every category. The only advantages the visitors had were in points in the paint and second chance points.
“The second half wasn’t pretty tonight,” shared Dawson Coach Joe Peterson. “We were taking great shots, but they just weren’t falling. The positive part is that our defense stayed consistent throughout the night and we held down their top two scorers and two of the best players in the conference. It wasn’t pretty, but it doesn’t have to be pretty; it just needs to be effective. Proud of the effort and the amazing atmosphere our crowd provided tonight. It was a special night.”
Dawson celebrated its sophomores before the game as well as a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Event throughout the day.
Dawson had a very balanced attack with nine players scoring at least six points. They were led by sophomore Aidan Fishell’s 12 points and five rebounds. Chris Davidson was the only other Buc in double figures with 10 points and seven rebounds. Payton Kokot led Miles with 20 points.
Dawson enters the Region XIII Tournament as the No. 2 seed and will get a first round bye. They will play in the semifinals Saturday in Wahpeton, N.D. against the winner of the Lake Region vs. Bismarck State game.