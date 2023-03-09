This week Addie Quinn is our FFA/4-H member of the week.
Addie is a first year member of the Dawson FFA Chapter. She has been a member of the Muddy Boots 4-H Club. She is currently serving 4-H club president.
In FFA Addie is a member of the livestock judging, meats, agronomy, poultry evaluations and mechanics teams. She will be attending state convention March 20-25 and competing at the state level in meats and poultry evaluation. When asked what her favorite FFA and 4-H activities are she said that the traveling and competitions are her most memorable experiences. She said she joined FFA for the life long experiences that it offers.
Addie’s Supervised Agricultural Experience is in animal production entrepreneurship specializing in goat production. She raises market and milking goats. She shows her goats in the local fair and sells them to fellow members. Her second SAE is placement with snowball customs, a family owned business where they specialize in performance rat rods and custom upholstery. In 4-H for the past seven years Addie also is involved in swine production through raising several market hogs per year.
Addie is currently a freshman at Dawson County High School where her favorite subject is English and the Ag classes and she is active in choir. When asked what her goal was for the year she stated that she wants to make it to round robin in showmanship and make a profit on her projects.
If you would like to know more about the Dawson FFA Program you can contact Mrs. Hoagland at hoaglandl@glendiveschools.org.
For information about the Dawson County 4-H program contact Gabby Sexton at 406 -377-4277
You can watch our 4-H and FFA members in action at the 2023 Dawson County Fair July 26-29. If you would like to support a livestock member and fill your freezer at the same time you can attend our 2023 Livestock Sale on July 29 at 4:30 p.m. Beef, lamb, goats and hogs will be available with many local options for processing. See you there!
