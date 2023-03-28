Give Local Glendive is a day of giving back to the community you call home. This year the national day of giving is May 4. The nonprofit organizations that work hard to make Glendive and Dawson county a better place to live, work and play are asking for your financial help to make their projects a reality.
Nonprofits who want to participate at the in-person day of giving at the Moose Lodge should contact Peggy Iba or any Greater Glendive Community Foundation board member to sign up by April 25. It is limited to 20. The application is also on the Greater Glendive Community Foundation’s Facebook page.
Last year over $20,000 was raised. Businesses and individuals can support one, a few or all nonprofits. There will be a handout that donors can fill out and write one tax deductible check or use a credit card. The nonprofit will later get a list of all their donors.
With the support from donors, Greater Glendive Community Foundation put up eight blocks of hanging baskets downtown. This year they hope to add four more blocks. They are also looking for individuals or organizations to adopt a week of watering using a Gater loaded with the watertank and watering wand.
Last year donors helped Love Like Justice fund lighting the Bell Street Bridge. Pet Projects added more dog waste stations and bags. The EPEC got new curtains after 20 years of using the recycled high school auditorium curtains that had gotten threadbare. Glendive Recycles Our Waste added a baler for recycling plastic. Healthy Communities funded freshmen orientation and Trading Card Kids with your help. New last year, The Eastern MT Human Trafficking Task Force raised money for a brochure and have been doing awareness training that is a real eye opener. Friends of Makoshika raised money for signage. The Frontier Gateway Museum installed motion lights for some outside exhibits. Happy Tails raised funds to continue SNAP-Spay and neuter assistance programs. The Glendive Community Cancer Fund raised the amount granted out to help cancer victims. This sampling shows what a difference these nonprofits make in our community with your help.
Donors can enjoy food and entertainment at the Glendive Moose Lodge from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 and learn about the projects at their display table. You might also find a group that is looking for your expertise or volunteer help. You will also be able to give tax deductible donations online through the nonprofit’s page or through Greater Glendive Community Foundation at www.yellowstonegives.org