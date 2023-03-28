Give local

Give Local Glendive is a day of giving back to the community you call home. This year the national day of giving is May 4. The nonprofit organizations that work hard to make Glendive and Dawson county a better place to live, work and play are asking for your financial help to make their projects a reality.

Nonprofits who want to participate at the in-person day of giving at the Moose Lodge should contact Peggy Iba or any Greater Glendive Community Foundation board member to sign up by April 25. It is limited to 20. The application is also on the Greater Glendive Community Foundation’s Facebook page.