On Tuesday (March 7), Kelly was over and plowed the snow so; I could get the car out of the garage.
- — — — -
On Tuesday (March 7), Kelly was over and plowed the snow so; I could get the car out of the garage.
- — — — -
Wednesday was our lunch day at Yellowstone River Inn; it was just Sharon Arlene and I. They had planned to take Vi to the eye doctor for her appointment on Monday-the roads were bad, so they canceled that trip to Miles City. They will try later in the month.
- — — — -
More snow Thursday and more shoveling. The cats and I went outside and looked the situation over and went back inside. Kelly came over later and plowed my yard so I could get the car out of the garage.
- — — — -
Friday was our morning for breakfast at Yellowstone River Inn. The group included Nancy, Sharon, Carole, Vi, Tana, Sam Jenkins from New Zealand (basketball player for Dawson College) Cati and Marina (twins) Crespi from Spain. They played basketball for the Dawson College lat year. They were here visiting during their break. Cati and Marina play basketball now in Maine. We were glad to see the girls again. We plan to have Carole’s birthday party March 25 at Yellowstone River Inn.
The previous week on Friday morning, we had breakfast at Yellowstone River inn. The group included Sharon, Carole, Arlene, Nancy, Vi, Tana, Sam and Hailee on the Lady Bucs basketball team. After breakfast, I went to 9 Lives Ceramics and clean greenware.
- — — — -
Barry, Georgette, boys and I went to the Steak Night at the Moose Saturday night. We enjoyed the delicious meal and the visiting.
- — — — -
The Good Friend’s Women went to the Bloom Coffeehouse Friday for a good meal. Next time they plan April 14 for supper at Yellowstone River Inn.
- — — — -
A few weeks ago Barry and Gradey Wold stop at my place on Saturday afternoon after they had been checking the fence line.
- — — — -
I have been gathering my information on Anna Hastig and her family. Anna was born in 1824 near Hemsjo, Alvsborg, Sweden and died 1900 in Hodges. She had a very hard life in Sweden. Anna was left an orphan at a young age-both parents had died. It has been very interesting tracing her life and her family’s.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.