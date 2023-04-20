Wednesday (April 12), we had our usual good lunch at Yellowstone River Inn. Their were Vi, Nancy, Arlene, Sharon and I. We discussed several items, we will have Eula birthday party April 29 at Yellowstone River Inn, Vi doctor appointment in May, the women will meet in Savage for our night out in May and Jay and Tammy from California will be here in July. It will be nice to see therm.
- - - - -
Early Friday morning, Tana, Brooke and I drove to Bismarck for our plane trip to Las Vegas. We saw a musical night show on Saturday evening. We found a McDonald's to eat breakfast at every morning.
Brooke's friend from college joined us on Saturday. Of course, I lost my money in the gambling machines, but had a good time.
On the way back, in Bismarck, we visited with Lida and Roy Mallory. Lida's mother and dad, Fred and Janet Buldhaupt lived in Beach for many years. In 1996, Janet and Fred Buldhaupt and Tom and Evelyn Damrow from Texas visited at my parent's home. Roy and Lida came to Glendive about every year after that and we would have lunch at the Beer Jug. Kelly had my cats to take care while I was gone.
- - - - -
Our condolences go to the family of Darleen Meidinger who passed away April 9, 2023. Darleen would join us for breakfast on Friday sometimes. Her daughters, Deb, Daralyn, Darla, Dawn and Dineen, survive her. All of us will miss Darleen.