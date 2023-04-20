Wednesday (April 12), we had our usual good lunch at Yellowstone River Inn. Their were Vi, Nancy, Arlene, Sharon and I. We discussed several items, we will have Eula birthday party April 29 at Yellowstone River Inn, Vi doctor appointment in May, the women will meet in Savage for our night out in May and Jay and Tammy from California will be here in July. It will be nice to see therm.

- - - - -