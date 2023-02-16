Lady Buc sophomore guard Hailee Brandon goes in for a reverse layup against the Dakota College at Bottineau Lady Jacks during their matchup on Monday. The Lady Bucs secured a win 71-52, breaking a three-game losing streak to put them in a tie for second place in the Mon-Dak Conference with 11-6. Also tied for second place in the conference are Bismarck State College and Williston State College.
Brendan Heidner photo
The Dawson Community College Lady Bucs participating in the Play4Kay campaign during their game Monday, supporting the fight against cancers affecting women.
The Dawson Lady Bucs hosted the Dakota College Lady Jacks at home on Monday night. The Lady Bucs came out on top in the game, but they were already winners before the game began as the team worked hard to set up the Play 4Kay fundraising campaign to support the fight against all forms of cancer affecting women. The ladies were led by their team captains, Sabira Ahayeva and Hailee Brandon, who developed a plan for the team to go out into the community of Glendive to ask local businesses for donations to contribute to the fundraiser. The ladies worked relentlessly over the weekend in preparation for the event and decorated the Toepke Center in pink everywhere with balloons, streamers, signs and various other items.
Dawson led the game 18-12 after the first quarter and 33-29 at the half. The third quarter was the major difference in the game when Dawson took a 19-point lead and outscored the Jacks 26-11. The game ended with Dawson winning 71-52. Dawson scored 40 points in the paint compared to 14 from Dakota College and outscored the Jacks 18-4 on points off turnovers.
Brandon led the scoring for Dawson with 13 points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists. Ahayeva totaled 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. Michelle Arens contributed an additional 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Shannon Burton added nine points, three rebounds and three assists while Hannah Chavez chipped in with four points and three assists in her first start of the season.
The bench all played throughout the game and saw contributions from everyone. Serena Flatlip scored eight points while grabbing three rebounds and two steals. Evelyn Old Coyote added eight points, three rebounds and an assist while Jaedyn Chandler pulled down six rebounds, two assists and scored two points. The unsung heroes for the game were McKenzie Peterson, Alaina Woods, and Evelyn Old Coyote who shared the tall task of matching up with Jacie Hall, the top scorer in the conference.
“I’m extremely proud of the resiliency of our team and the willingness of our ladies to put the needs of others before their own,” commented Dawson Coach Rich Mullin. “Not only did they manage their usual practice schedule over the past four days while also getting their schoolwork done, but they also volunteered for a separate community service event on Friday and Saturday while also setting up this entire event to raise money for a good cause. I don’t think enough people really understand how special this group really is. We are all lucky to have these ladies here with us and I’m trying to embrace every moment with this team for the rest of the season.”
The Lady Bucs’ next home game is Monday at 5:30 p.m. against Lake Region State College.