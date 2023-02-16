The Dawson Lady Bucs hosted the Dakota College Lady Jacks at home on Monday night. The Lady Bucs came out on top in the game, but they were already winners before the game began as the team worked hard to set up the Play 4Kay fundraising campaign to support the fight against all forms of cancer affecting women. The ladies were led by their team captains, Sabira Ahayeva and Hailee Brandon, who developed a plan for the team to go out into the community of Glendive to ask local businesses for donations to contribute to the fundraiser. The ladies worked relentlessly over the weekend in preparation for the event and decorated the Toepke Center in pink everywhere with balloons, streamers, signs and various other items.

Dawson led the game 18-12 after the first quarter and 33-29 at the half. The third quarter was the major difference in the game when Dawson took a 19-point lead and outscored the Jacks 26-11. The game ended with Dawson winning 71-52. Dawson scored 40 points in the paint compared to 14 from Dakota College and outscored the Jacks 18-4 on points off turnovers.