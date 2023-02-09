Dawson traveled to North Dakota once again to play another back-to-back pair of games for the second time within a week. On Monday night, Feb. 6, the Lady Bucs matched up with league leading North Dakota State College of Science.

It was a close game throughout the first half, and the Bucs were behind by three points after the first quarter and then down five points at halftime. It was the third quarter that ended up being the difference in the game when the NDSCS Wildcats went on an 18-2 run and outscored the Bucs 29-9 overall in the quarter. The Bucs managed to trim the lead in the fourth quarter by outscoring NDSCS 21-16 but it was too little too late with the game ending in a score of 77-57 in favor of the Wildcats.