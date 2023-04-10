In a heavyweight matchup between two of the top teams in the Mon-Dak Conference, the Dawson Lady Bucs picked up two big wins vs. the #1 ranked NJCAA D3 team North Dakota State College of Science on Friday.
Lady Bucs 7, NDSCS 5
In game one, Dawson defeated NDSCS 7-5, thanks to a walk-off double. Trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Faith McDonald doubled down the third baseline on a 3-2 count, scoring three runs and winning the hard-fought game.
McDonald also had a three-run homerun in the 6th to tie the game at 5-5-. She went 3-for-4 at the plate, driving in 6 runs.
Heather Berrett earned the win for the Lady Bucs. The pitcher surrendered three runs on two hits over five and a third innings, striking out ten. McDonald threw one and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Dawson racked up eight hits. McDonald, Payten Staley, and Bailey Hansen all managed multiple hits. DCC had two home runs with Staley hitting one in the fourth inning and McDonald in the sixth.
Lady Bucs 8, NDSCS 5
In game two, North Dakota State College of Science scored four runs in the seventh inning, but Dawson held on to win 8-5.
DCC got things moving in the first inning. Breanna Hiatt singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run. Dawson tallied three runs in the third inning with the offensive onslaught coming from a single by Staley, and home run by Hiatt.
Heather Berrett earned the victory in the pitcher's circle for the second time on Friday. Berrett surrendered four runs on ten hits over six and a third innings, striking out seven. Faith McDonald threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Dawson collected 14 hits. Hiatt, Staley, Brogan Allen, Tyra Coats, and McDonald each racked up multiple hits for Dawson. Hiatt went 3-for-4 at the plate, going yard in the third inning to lead the Lady Bucs in hits.
Dawson Softball is back in action Saturday, April 8th. They will face Dakota College at Bottineau at home with game times at 12:00PM and 2:00PM MST.
Lady Bucs 16, DCB Lumberjacks 1
In game one versus Dakota College at Bottineau on Saturday, Faith McDonald showed timely hitting, driving in five runs on three hits to lead Dawson Softball past the DCB Ladyjacks 16-1. McDonald drove in runs on a sacrifice fly in the second, a home run in the third, and a home run in the fourth.
DCC tallied six runs in the fourth inning. Contributing to the big inning included Brogan Allen, McDonald, Bradie Strang and Brooke Lijewski. All sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning. Allen, Strang and McDonald all went deep in the inning.
McDonald pitched Dawson to victory. She allowed three hits and one run over five innings, striking out ten and walking one.
Dakota College at Bottineau allowed ten runs on eight hits and struck out two.
Dawson Community College Softball racked up 15 hits in the game. Payten Staley, McDonald, and Strang each had multiple hits. McDonald and Staley each managed three hits to lead DCC to the victory.
Lady Bucs 10, DCB Lumberjacks 1
In game two on Saturday, Tyra Coats drove in four runs on three hits to lead Dawson past the DCB Lumberjacks 10-1. Coats drove in runs on a double in the second and a home run in the third.
DCC got on the board in the first inning when Brogan Allen homered on a 1-0 count, scoring three runs. Then they put up four runs in the third inning with big bats led by Sofee Thatcher and Coats.
Heather Berrett got the start, allowing three hits and one run over four innings, striking out five and walking zero.
The DCB Lumberjacks surrendered 10 runs on twelve hits over three innings, striking out one and walking none.
DCC smacked two home runs in the game. Allen had a four bagger in the first inning and Coats had a long ball in the third inning.
Overall, DCC collected 12 hits. Coats, Thatcher, Brooke Lijewski, and Allen all managed multiple hits. Coats led the Lady Bucs with three hits in three at bats.