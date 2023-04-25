Following are articles as they appeared in the Ranger-Review and the Yellowstone Monitor, 25, 50 & 100 years ago this month.

25 Years AgoPenny Denning, R.N., returned to Glendive after beginning her advanced training as a physician assistant student. Ms. Denning is one of the 80 students from a 28-state area to be admitted to the 12-month UND Physician Assistant (PA) Program, according to a press release from Glendive Medical Center (GMC). She will continue the educational program under the supervision and guidance of Bruce Swarny, M.D., family practice physician in Glendive.