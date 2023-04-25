Following are articles as they appeared in the Ranger-Review and the Yellowstone Monitor, 25, 50 & 100 years ago this month.
25 Years AgoPenny Denning, R.N., returned to Glendive after beginning her advanced training as a physician assistant student. Ms. Denning is one of the 80 students from a 28-state area to be admitted to the 12-month UND Physician Assistant (PA) Program, according to a press release from Glendive Medical Center (GMC). She will continue the educational program under the supervision and guidance of Bruce Swarny, M.D., family practice physician in Glendive.
Denning will return to the University for periods of instruction in April, September and January 1999, and will the be eligible to take a national examination to complete the certification process.
- — — — -
Austin Rollins recently purchased a mint condition 1976 Chevy Impala.
He plans to do some work on the vehicle –– make some changes and additions and give it a shiny new paint job. And after he is done, he will slam it as hard as he can into other cars..
The Impala and Rollins are headed for the Dent National Finals of the demolition derby in Pontiac, Mich.
According to Rollins, this is the best car he’s ever had going into a demolition derby –– there’s no rust and no dents. Right now, Rollins and his pit crew –– Eliot Schroeder, Harrison Wilburn and B.J. Coon –– are busy preparing the car for the competition.
50 Years AgoFrank ‘n Sense
by Frank Burke
For those of you who thought the North Vietnamese are getting off too lightly, rest easy. We’re planning to send them some of our economic experts.
____
Taxes are like being married. You enjoy the benefits, but boy, what you give up for them.
____
We should spell it TAXX. If anything deserves to be a four-letter word, it does.
____
The Hermit of Hodges says: Make your marriage work. Get your wife a job.
- — — — -
Several different recreational activities are scheduled this spring by the Recreation Department. Those scheduled to begin in Glendive are as follows:
1) CAKE DECORATING in the Dawson College Student Center; 2) The basics in LEATHERCRAFT will be offered at Dawson College, No. 144.; 3) DECOUPAGE will be offered at Prospect School; 4) CROCHETING BEADS will be offered twice during the spring; 5) CANDLE MAKING will meet in Dawson College, No. 143; 6) A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL LEAGUE is now being formed. Teams will compete with each opt-her during the spring.
100 Years Ago“The Glendive-Fallon irrigation project is one of the most feasible I have ever examined and I have been on nearly every irrigation project in the country,” says Melvin Johnson, appraiser for the Bankers Reserve Deposit Company, Denver, Colorado. He spent four days studying every phase of the Glendive-Fallon irrigation scheme and made a thorough examination of the territory, its water possibilities, the power plant and fuel resources. “Compared to the irrigation enterprises of Utah and Colorado, your local irrigation project presents no serious construction or operation problems. It is mere childs’ play to construct it and operate it.
- — — — -
Tomorrow evening will be the next installment of the five act Vaudeville which appears at the Rose theatre and two of the numbers are especially good acts, the Dancing Higgins in “Smiles and Whirls.”
Special music and scenery, beautiful stage settings and costumes mark the unique act of the Dancing Higgins–––an elaborate headliner so far as the display of terpsichorean art is concerned. The music was all written especially for them while their dancing will be found to be of a very original sort. The act is one of Ackerman and Harris features from Chicago and is proving a big sensation where ever it is played.