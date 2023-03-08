The Mon-Dak Conference announced their 2022-2023 All-Conference selections on Monday for men’s basketball. Dawson’s Joe Mpoyo was the first selection on the 1st Team All-Conference and Damon Gros Ventre was the first selection on the 2nd Team All-Conference. These two individuals helped the Bucs to a 24-8 record on the season and reach the Region XIII Championship Game.

Mpoyo is a 6’4 sophomore from Meridian, Idaho. He averaged 16 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while making a league best 83 three-pointers on the season. Mpoyo reached double figures in 24 of their 32 games and scored at least seven points in every game this season. His season high was 36 points against Bismarck State in which he made 12-16 FGs and connected on eight triples. He led the Bucs in scoring in 15 games this season.