The Mon-Dak Conference announced their 2022-2023 All-Conference selections on Monday for men’s basketball. Dawson’s Joe Mpoyo was the first selection on the 1st Team All-Conference and Damon Gros Ventre was the first selection on the 2nd Team All-Conference. These two individuals helped the Bucs to a 24-8 record on the season and reach the Region XIII Championship Game.
Mpoyo is a 6’4 sophomore from Meridian, Idaho. He averaged 16 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while making a league best 83 three-pointers on the season. Mpoyo reached double figures in 24 of their 32 games and scored at least seven points in every game this season. His season high was 36 points against Bismarck State in which he made 12-16 FGs and connected on eight triples. He led the Bucs in scoring in 15 games this season.
“Joe carried us on his back for much of this season,” shared Dawson Coach Joe Peterson. “Early on he was the only consistent scorer we had until some of our young guys came on strong in the last couple of months. He is so consistent every single day with his effort and attitude so you always know what you will get from him. He’s the best shooter I’ve ever coached, but this year he also really developed some of the other aspects of his game. He’s got a bright future ahead of him.”
6’4 freshman Damon Gros Ventre from Lodge Grass, Montana was one of those players who came on strong in the second half of the season. Gros Ventre averaged 13.1 points in conference and 4.0 rebounds per game. He made 76 three-pointers on the season (2.5 per game). He scored in double figures in 18 games this season and he scored over 20 points five times. His season high was 34 points.
“I was so proud of Damon this year,” continued Peterson. “He really grew as a player and had a good transition from a great high school career and was able to make the jump to the college level. He had some ups and downs, but he kept working and kept getting better. He is obviously very skilled as a basketball player, but his best attribute is his basketball IQ. He really understands the game. He made a great 1-2 punch with Joe.”