Twenty area nonprofit organizations will participate in Give local Day May 4.
Glendive certainly cares. A lot of volunteers work to make the community and the conditions for people in Eastern Montana better. Twenty nonprofits would appreciate your financial support on this national day of giving.
It’s a chance to unite around causes and help local nonprofit organization reach their goals to make the community better.
Give Local Glendive will take place May 4 at the Moose from 4-7 p.m. Enjoy musical entertainment and see the projects these organizations have planned for Glendive. All donors can enjoy ice cream sundaes and/or root beer floats thanks to Cross Petroleum and Cross Country Brewery. The Moose is offering roast beef dinner for $12.
Participating nonprofits include Dawson 100 Club which focuses on improving the fairgrounds; the Dawson County Food Bank; and Dawson County Healthy Communities Coalition for their projects of Trading Card Kids, freshmen orientation, Nurturing Tree and human trafficking. DCEDC will use funds as a match for a grant for crowd control barriers. A 7 foot bronze pirate by Bridger Bronze is the project of the DCC Foundation.
The Eastern Plains Event Center is matching a grant for LED lighting. The Gallery is also improving lighting as is the Frontier Gateway Museum. The museum is also raising money to fund a temperature monitor as they had a close call with a furnace. Friends of the Library funds wil go to purchase efficient windows. Friends of Makoshika want recycle bins in the park. Glendive Community Cancer Fund helps cancer patients. GMC Foundation plans to remodel the outpatient desk for more patient privacy. Greater Glendive Community Foundation is expanding the downtown hanging baskets by four blocks. GROW-Glendive Recycles Our Waste volunteer board is ready to start on their new building and wants two more freight carts.
Happy Tails has a spay and neuter program for cats. J&P Pound Puppies is Glendive’s dog pound and rescue. Love Like Justice hopes to add more lights along the rest of the Bell Street Bridge. Makoshika Wellness will add exercise equipment geared for the heart. The United Methodist Church needs matching funds for a grant to repair their roof, a $100,000 project.
People can give in person at the Moose but can also call in to give by credit card that day to 406-939-7422. Lists of the nonprofits can be picked up at the door. People can write the amount by each organization they wish to support, total it and write one check. Many of the nonprofits also offer online giving or contact the organization directly. An option is available to give through yellowstonegives.org, search Glendive. Memo which organization(s) supporting.
Helping with projects you care about is much appreciated, whether financial or giving of your time and talents.