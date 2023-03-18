Brand Montana

A recently formed nonprofit organization made up of volunteers from around the State of Montana set out this week with an intent to recruit citizens to run in the 2024 election in an ultimate goal of not leaving a single elective office uncontested.

Brand Montana President Jami Woodman and Vice President Sue Orr made a stop in Glendive on Thursday as part of their tour around the Treasure State.

Brendan Heidner can be reached at bheidner@rangerreview.com