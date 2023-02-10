capitol

More than a dozen nonprofit organization officials told a Republican lawmaker Wednesday her bill was a tax masquerading as a fee that targets some of Montana’s most vulnerable people and the organizations that serve them.

“Additional fees and expenses would have a disastrous impact on our member agencies who are currently fighting for enough funding to stay in business,” said Patrick Maddison, the CEO of Flathead Industries and president of the Montana Association of Community Disability Services.

