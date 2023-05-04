Glendive Catholic Daughters

Members of the Glendive Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Katherine #239 prepare the to serve during the recent salad bar luncheon fundraiser.

 Submitted photos

Glendive Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Katherine #239 is hosting the 38th Biennial Montana State Catholic Daughters of the Americas Conference in Glendive at the Recreation Center this weekend, May 5-6.

Formed in 1903 the Catholic Daughters of the Americas (CDA) is one of the oldest and largest organizations of Catholic women in the Americas. We are a national organization, with 63,000 dues-paying members in 1,150 courts (local chapters) in 45 states across the country and in Puerto Rico, Mexico, Guam and the Virgin Islands.