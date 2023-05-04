Glendive Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Katherine #239 is hosting the 38th Biennial Montana State Catholic Daughters of the Americas Conference in Glendive at the Recreation Center this weekend, May 5-6.
Formed in 1903 the Catholic Daughters of the Americas (CDA) is one of the oldest and largest organizations of Catholic women in the Americas. We are a national organization, with 63,000 dues-paying members in 1,150 courts (local chapters) in 45 states across the country and in Puerto Rico, Mexico, Guam and the Virgin Islands.
The organization provides local spirituality, sharing and activity under the support of a vibrant national organization. Members donate to charities, administer scholarship programs and strive “to be helping hands where there is pain, poverty, sorrow or sickness.” They embrace the principle of faith working through love in the promotion of justice, equality and the advancement of human rights and human dignity for all.
The local Court St. Katherine #239 has 67 members. The group sponsors local events and support Sacred Heart Catholic church. The Glendive Catholic Daughters hold an annual salad bar luncheon each spring to get funds to support events like the Senior All-Nighter and keep up the chapel in the cemetery, Lenten Soup Supper, Baby Bottle Drive, Ronald McDonald house and giving baptismal gifts.
The Glendive chapter is the home of Montana’s longest active CDA member, Helen Granmoe (78 years in CDA).
"We are honored to host the convention," said member Laureen Murphree.