Weed notices double this year

An increase in moisture this year in Dawson County came with numerous advantages over last year’s drought, no doubt, however it also lent itself to faster weed growth for everyone to keep up with.

In an interview on Thursday, City of Glendive Public Works Director Frank Ceane said he has already sent over 75 weed notices to residents in Glendive this year to date.

“That’s more than we’ve ever sent out,” he said, noting the number is more than doubled from last year’s total. “We’re really trying to crack down on it.”

Per local ordinances, a weed is defined in Glendive City Code 4-3-1 as “any plant which is ordinarily grown without cultivation and is not grown for the purpose of landscaping or food production.” It is the responsibility of the property owner to maintain or destroy weeds exceeding 12-inches in height.

However, Ceane said written notices are served to property owners if he determines that uncontrolled plant growth is taking place upon the property, according to Glendive City Code 4-3-4B.

“If your grass is over 12-inches and we’re aware of it, we send a letter,” Ceane said, adding that is where he starts to take note of properties that are nearing the 12-inch weed threshold.

A property owner is given seven days upon receiving the notice to remediate their property before the City of Glendive hires a contractor to handle the job.

Any costs for hiring a contractor are billed to the property owner and if that is not paid prior to the submission of city tax assessments, the cost will get placed as an assessment on the property.

While weeds have proved a problem for many within Glendive city limits, Ceane noted the problem is three-fold: this year’s increased moisture levels, non-resident property owners and struggling to hire weed abatement contractors.

According to total precipitation recorded by the National Weather Service, Glendive has had 11.98 inches since January of this year, a 150% increase over last year’s 4.79 inches YTD.

“We had all that moisture and everything and so the weeds just flourished” Assistant Director of Public Works Pete Leath said.

Additionally, there are several properties in question that have owners who do not live in Glendive making them difficult to get in touch with.

“We have a lot of absentee property owners that were pretty cumbersome to get a hold of,” Leath said.

Ceane noted that he currently has one committed contractor taking care of properties that were found to be in violation of Glendive’s weed ordinances while others are difficult to hire at this time.

“It’s been a problem with us forever, it’s just trying to find contractors and people that want to do the work,” Ceane said. “This year we’ve been fortunate enough to have a contractor who’s on it and he does a good job.”

The current contractor is likely getting about 8-10 properties finished per week, he noted, adding the properties are prioritized based on location in relation to parks, schools and heavier trafficked parts of the city.

Reach Brendan Heidner at news@rangerreview.com.