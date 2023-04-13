WMS student compete in Miles City track meet Apr 13, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Vesper Undem makes her way to the finish line in the 100 M. Noal Lynn competes in the 100M at the Miles City track meet. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Washington Middle School track team competed in the Miles City track meet on Friday, April 7. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Albert Haas Dorothy Mitchell Rosemary Kay Neumiller More Obituaries