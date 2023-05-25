WMS TIP Kindness Awards, May 2023 May 25, 2023 May 25, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Washington Middle School recently announced its TIP Kindness Awards for May, 2023.Those receiving the awards include: Maysa Murphy, Hallie Cross, Ashtyn Sackman, Addy Murphy, Brooklyn Ackerman, Blayke Hauber, Damian Amaya, Clay Louser, Riley Blasdel, Sophia Davison, Kadence Schipman, Adel Buscho and Sofia Eaton. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Charles “Chuck” Leroy Porter Sr. Lester Herbert Henne Phyllis Young More Obituaries