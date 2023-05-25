Washington Middle School recently announced its TIP Kindness Awards for May, 2023.

Those receiving the awards include: Maysa Murphy, Hallie Cross, Ashtyn Sackman, Addy Murphy, Brooklyn Ackerman, Blayke Hauber, Damian Amaya, Clay Louser, Riley Blasdel, Sophia Davison, Kadence Schipman, Adel Buscho and Sofia Eaton.

